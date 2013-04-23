FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest
#Market News
April 23, 2013 / 6:06 AM / in 4 years

RPT-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* A telecom unit of Japan’s Marubeni Corp is preparing to buy NEC Corp’s mobile services subsidiary NEC Mobiling Ltd, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

* Private equity firm Blackstone Group has held preliminary talks with India’s Jet Airways to buy a stake in the carrier’s frequent flier unit, JetPrivilege, the Times of India reported. ()

* Sprouts Farmers Market, an organic grocer owned by private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC, has selected underwriters for an initial public offering later this year, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

* Anglo-Australian fund manager Henderson Group Plc is preparing to sell or float construction company John Laing, Sky News reported, citing sources.

* Greece’s privatisation agency has asked the Greek-Czech investment fund Emma Delta, the only bidder to stay in the race for control of gambling monopoly OPAP, to improve its offer, an official close to the sale told Reuters.

