FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 24, 2013 / 5:05 AM / 4 years ago

Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:

* Italian carmaker Fiat is in advanced talks with banks, which are expected to conclude next month, for financing for a possible buyout of the rest of Chrysler, two people familiar with the matter said.

* Subsidiaries of Israel’s Delek Group will seek to raise up to $2 billion from a bond issue in the United States this year to invest in gas fields off Israel’s Mediterranean coast, a market source said.

* Lloyds Banking Group’s planned sale of over 600 bank branches to the Co-operative Group has collapsed after the latter decided it could not proceed with the 750-million-pound ($1.15 billion) deal, the Financial Times reported.

* Czech electricity company CEZ is likely to sell its Detmarovice power plant to Gascontrol, which has bid 1.6 billion crowns ($80.4 million) for the 800 MW hard coal-fired plant. weekly magazine Ekonom reported on its website.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.