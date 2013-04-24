FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 24, 2013 / 6:15 AM / in 4 years

Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:

* Italian carmaker Fiat is in advanced talks with banks, which are expected to conclude next month, for financing for a possible buyout of the rest of Chrysler, two people familiar with the matter said.

* Subsidiaries of Israel’s Delek Group will seek to raise up to $2 billion from a bond issue in the United States this year to invest in gas fields off Israel’s Mediterranean coast, a market source said.

* Spain’s state-owned Loterias, or Lottery, may raise up to 4.5 billion euros ($5.9 billion) through a bond or by seeking bridge loans before eventually going to capital markets, a source at the economy ministry told Reuters.

* The planned sale of more than 600 UK bank branches by Lloyds Banking Group to the Co-Operative Group has fallen through, people familiar with the matter said.

* Czech electricity company CEZ is likely to sell its Detmarovice power plant to Gascontrol, which has bid 1.6 billion crowns ($80.4 million) for the 800 MW hard coal-fired plant. weekly magazine Ekonom reported on its website.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.