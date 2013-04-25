FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2013 / 4:10 AM / 4 years ago

Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* Verizon Communications Inc has hired advisers to prepare a possible $100 billion cash and stock bid to take full control of Verizon Wireless from joint venture partner Vodafone Group Plc, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

* Emergency Medical Services Corp, the largest U.S. provider of ambulance services, has selected underwriters for a $750 million initial public offering, two people familiar with the matter said.

* Carlyle Group LP’s Synagro Technologies Inc is preparing to file soon for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection to restructure its debt, two sources with knowledge of the situation told Reuters.

* Croesus Retail Trust, which focuses on retail real estate in Japan, launched a $292 million Singapore initial public offering on Thursday, a person with direct knowledge of the plans said.

* Italian regional lender Banca Carige is expected to raise at least 200 million euros ($259.9 million)from the sale of its asset management unit and its stake in a local highway company, a financial source said.

* Large shareholders in German public sector insurers Provinzial Nordwest and Provinzial Rheinland are pushing for the two to merge and put paid to an advance from Allianz, three people familiar with the situation said.

* Carlyle Group is in early-stage discussions with India’s Bharti Airtel to acquire a minority stake in the company’s digital TV unit, Business Standard reported. ()

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.