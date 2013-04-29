FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 29, 2013 / 6:05 AM / 4 years ago

Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media over the weekend and on Monday:

* British bank Lloyds has agreed to sell its Spanish banking business to Banco Sabadell in exchange for a stake in the Spanish bank of between 1.5 and 2.0 percent, newspaper Expansion reported citing unnamed sector sources.

* PT Sri Rejeki Isman (Sritex), Indonesia’s largest integrated textile manufacturer, aims to raise as much as 1.5 trillion rupiah ($154.4 million) in an initial public offering in June to tap buoyant demand for Indonesian stocks, two sources said.

* Telecom Italia could float its Italian fixed-line network on the stock market to keep it separate from any possible tie-up with Hutchison Whampoa Ltd, Italian daily Il Messaggero said in an unsourced report.

* Virtus Health, an in-vitro fertilization (IVF) business backed by Australian buyout firm Quadrant Private Equity, launched an up to $300 million initial public offering, IFR reported, set to be the country’s largest IPO so far this year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.