Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest
#Market News
May 2, 2013 / 6:11 AM / in 4 years

Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* Panasonic Corp sold some $1 billion worth of stocks in companies such as Toyota Motor Corp as part of a plan to offload assets to bolster its finances, two sources with knowledge of the deals said.

* Cerberus Capital Management LP has completed fundraising for its latest flagship private equity fund, raising $2.61 billion to invest in distressed assets, two sources said, bringing the capital Cerberus has raised from investors in the last two years to over $11 billion.

* IBM and Lenovo Group Ltd have called off negotiations over a multibillion-dollar deal in which the Chinese company would have bought Big Blue’s low-end server business, Fortune magazine cited unidentified sources as saying on Wednesday.

* The private equity arm of OMERS, one of Canada’s largest pension plans, has hired Barclays Plc and Harris Williams & Co to explore a sale of United States Infrastructure Corporation (USIC), three people familiar with the matter said this week.

* Greece agreed to sell a controlling 33 percent stake in its gambling monopoly OPAP to Greek-Czech investment fund Emma Delta for 652 million euros ($859.6 million), two senior Greek government officials told Reuters on Wednesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
