May 7, 2013 / 4:21 AM / 4 years ago

Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

May 7 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* Antero Resources, an oil and natural gas company controlled by Warburg Pincus LLC, is preparing for an initial public offering that could value it at as much as $10 billion, three people familiar with the matter said.

* Third Point, the hedge fund run by billionaire Dan Loeb, has hired banks for an initial public offering of its reinsurer business, according to three sources familiar with the matter.

* IMG Worldwide, the marketing group put up for sale by Forstmann Little, drew an unsolicited bid from California private equity firm Colony Capital of more than $2 billion this year, the Financial Times reported. ()

* JPMorgan Chase & Co has yet to convince three of its largest shareholders to support the company in an upcoming vote on whether Jamie Dimon should retain both his CEO and Chairman titles, the Wall Street Journal said.

