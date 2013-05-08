FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 8, 2013 / 4:56 AM / 4 years ago

Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:

* Qatar has approached International Airlines Group , the owner of British Airways and Iberia, with an informal offer to become the company’s largest shareholder by buying the 12 percent stake held by Spain’s nationalised lender Bankia, the Financial Times reported.

* Lehman Brothers Holdings has put the Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua Resort, a 54-acre luxury condo and hotel resort in Maui, Hawaii, on the block as it continues to sell off its real estate holdings to pay off creditors, said two sources familiar with the deal.

* Generali’s private bank BSI attracted bids below its estimated 2.3 billion Swiss francs ($2.42 billion) book value, four people familiar with the situation said.

* Credit Suisse investment banker Sebastian Grigg has been appointed vice chairman of the bank’s EMEA investment banking department after having spent six years at the helm of the company’s UK investment banking team.

* John Paulson’s gold fund lost 27 percent in April amid a big sell-off in the commodity, bringing the total year to date loss for the under $1 billion fund to 47 percent, a source familiar with the fund said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
