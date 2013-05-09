FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest
#Market News
May 9, 2013 / 4:16 AM / in 4 years

Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* Dubai Group, an investment vehicle owned by the emirate’s ruler, aims to secure a final agreement with creditors on its $10 billion debt restructuring by June 6, potentially ending marathon negotiations that have dragged on nearly three years.

* Japanese lender Resona Holdings Inc is set to unveil a plan to pay off a government debt worth 872 billion yen ($8.8 billion)in five years, sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday, ending more than a decade-old bailout.

* Medical device provider ICU Medical Inc is considering a sale that could fetch more than $1 billion, according to a Bloomberg News report.

* India’s GoAir has appointed investment bank JPMorgan to scout for a foreign strategic partner to buy up to 49 percent in the low-cost passenger carrier, the Economic Times reported. ()

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
