FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 10, 2013 / 4:05 AM / in 4 years

Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group has submitted a bid for Anglo-Australian miner Rio Tinto’s 80 percent stake in the Northparkes copper mine in Australia, Dow Jones reported.

* Banks have been approached about a potential syndicated loan to back the privatisation of Royal Mail Group, banking sources said on Thursday.

* Royal Dutch Shell and India’s Oil and Natural Gas Corp are exploring the possibility of a strategic tie-up to jointly bid for global oil and gas assets, the Economic Times reported. ()

* Bankers are looking towards the U.S. debt market to raise 900 million euros ($1.18 billion) for a buyout of industrial ceramics firm CeramTec, spurning Europe where risky debt is in shorter supply, bankers said on Thursday.

* French insurer Scor has emerged as the lead bidder for Generali’s U.S. life reinsurance business in a deal that could be announced shortly, two people familiar with the matter said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.