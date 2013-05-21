FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest
May 21, 2013 / 6:20 AM / in 4 years

Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

May 21 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* Charlie Ergen, the chairman of U.S. satellite company Dish Network Corp, has offered to buy bankrupt broadband company LightSquared Inc’s wireless airwaves, a source close to Ergen told Reuters. Bloomberg reported the offer to be valued at $2 billion, citing people familiar with the bid.

* U.S. private equity firm Riverstone Holdings LLC is planning to invest as much as $1 billion in a new commodities venture run by Deutsche Bank AG former head of commodities David Silbert, the Financial Times reported.

* India’s Essar Oil Ltd will sign a $1 billion loan deal with China on Tuesday that sources with knowledge of the matter said would be backed by supply of refined products to top state oil producer PetroChina Co Ltd.

* Specialty chemicals producer Rockwood Holdings Inc’s pigments businesses have attracted offers from buyout firms including Blackstone Group LP and Advent International Corp, several people familiar with the matter said.

* Online design retailer Fab Inc is in advanced talks to raise $250 million to $300 million in venture capital in a deal that would value the fast-growing but unprofitable company at $1 billion not including the new capital, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. ()

* Italian motorway operator Atlantia SpA is close to selling its transmission towers to U.S. investors for almost 100 million euros ($128.56 million), a source close to the matter said on Monday.

