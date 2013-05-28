FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest
May 28, 2013

UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 28 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* Rosneft, Russia’s top oil producer, is buying out the 49 percent stake in gas company Itera owned by founder Igor Makarov for around $3 billion, the Kommersant daily reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

* Deutsche Telekom AG is considering buying Poland’s GTS Central Europe for 600 million euros ($776.3 million) as part of plans to strengthen its position in eastern Europe, the Wall Street Journal Deutschland reported on Monday.

* A group of hedge funds have called for the break-up of investment firm RHJ International founded by U.S. investor Timothy Collins, in a move that could lead to a sale or possible relisting of one of the City of London’s oldest private banks, Kleinwort Benson, the Financial Times reported. ()

