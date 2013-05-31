FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 31, 2013 / 4:06 AM / 4 years ago

Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* Sony Corp has tapped Morgan Stanley and Citigroup to help sound out options for its entertainment business, according to a media report. Cable television network CNBC reported on Thursday that Sony has hired the two banks but that the process was still in an exploratory stage.

* British engineering company Smiths Group is in early-stage talks to sell its medical division, which played a role in the first successful IVF treatment, for potentially more than 2 billion pounds ($3.04 billion), the Financial Times reported citing people familiar with the talks. ()

* Vince Cable, Britain’s business secretary, said in an interview with the Financial Times on Thursday that the sell-off of the part-nationalised Royal Bank of Scotland is “not in any sense urgent” and that Treasury ministers and officials were acting hastily on the issue.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.