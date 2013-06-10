RPT-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

June 10 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:

* British finance minister George Osborne will launch the early sale to the public of shares in bailed-out lender Lloyds Banking Group, the Sunday Times newspaper said, adding that shares the government owns in Royal Bank of Scotland , also rescued during the financial crisis, would be sold at a later date.

The Treasury is considering selling an initial 10 percent of Lloyds before the end of the year, the Financial Times said on Monday, citing people close to the process. ()

* Google is close to buying Waze for $1.3 billion, an Israeli newspaper said on Sunday, potentially trumping rival offers for the Israeli mapping start-up.

* SoftBank Corp is in talks with Deutsche Telekom AG over a possible deal for T-Mobile US Inc, as the Japanese company looks for alternatives to enter the U.S. wireless market if its deal with Sprint Nextel Corp falls apart, three sources familiar with the matter said.

* Brazil’s JBS SA, the world’s largest meatpacker, will pay as much as $3 billion in cash and assumed debt for the Seara Brasil poultry unit of rival Marfrig Alimentos SA, a source close to the negotiations told Reuters.

* The LongRiver consortium will walk away from its $8.2 billion takeover bid for British water firm Severn Trent unless the latter begins to engage in talks, a source close to the consortium said.

* Italian defence group Finmeccanica and private equity fund Cinven will get at least five offers for satellite propulsion system unit Avio Spazio, business daily Il Sole 24 Ore said.

* Britain’s The Co-operative Group Ltd is seeking buyers for Plymouth-based Western Mortgage Services, which employs 350 people and has 11 billion pounds ($17.09 billion) of loans under administration, The Times newspaper said. ()