Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest
#Market News
June 13, 2013 / 6:01 AM / in 4 years

Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* Chrysler Group LLC set terms on a loan refinancing that will clear the way for Italy’s Fiat to buy the rest of the U.S. carmaker that it does not already own, banking sources told Thomson Reuters LPC.

* Spain is considering an initial public offering of between 40 and 60 percent of airport authority AENA, newspaper Expansion reported.

* Virgin Money, the British banking arm of Richard Branson’s Virgin Group, is expected to choose advisers for its initial public offering during the next six months, the Financial Times reported. ()

* The manager of Brevan Howard’s $570 million currency fund is among a number of traders leaving the hedge fund firm because of underperformance, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
