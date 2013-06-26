RPT-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

June 26 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:

* British private equity group Charterhouse Capital Partners is considering taking French caterer Elior public this year, after it received bids that fell short of its asking price of 4 billion euros ($5.2 billion), the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

* Private equity firm TPG Capital is involved in two separate bids for Singapore Telecommunications Ltd’s Australian satellite unit, a business valued at more than A$2 billion ($1.9 billion), the Australian Financial Review reported.