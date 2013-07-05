FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest
#Market News
July 5, 2013 / 4:11 AM / in 4 years

Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* Union Bancaire Privee (UBP) plans to cut around 300 jobs from the international private banking arm of Lloyds Banking Group Plc which it just bought, three sources familiar with the matter said.

* Italy’s biggest bank UniCredit may consider a partnership for its business that manages 42 billion euros ($54.24 billion) in bad loans following interest from international investors, banking sources said on Thursday.

