Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Aug 12 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:

* ThyssenKrupp has begun sounding out investors on a capital increase planned for the autumn, financial sources said, but the German steelmaker said it would have to reach a deal to sell its operations in the Americas before making any decision.

* Russia’s Onexim group, owned by tycoon Mikhail Prokhorov, is in talks to buy half of mobile phone retailer Svyaznoy, Kommersant newspaper said on Friday, citing sources.

* CVC Capital Partners Ltd and KKR & Co have expressed interest in buying Neiman Marcus Inc, the luxury retailer that filed for an initial public offering in June, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. ()

* Starboard Value LP, an investor in Smithfield Foods Inc , approached buyout firms and meat processors to encourage them to form a bidding group to derail a Chinese takeover, said two people familiar with the process, Bloomberg reported. ()