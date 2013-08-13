FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest
August 13, 2013 / 4:11 AM / in 4 years

Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 13 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* Mizuho Financial Group Inc has approached Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd to buy ANZ’s 39.2 percent stake in PT Bank Pan Indonesia Tbk (Panin) valued at about $570 million, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

* J.C. Penney Co Inc and hedge fund Pershing Square’s Bill Ackman are in talks to resolve their dispute over the leadership of the U.S. retailer, a source familiar with the situation said on Monday.

* Chinese technology giant Tencent Holdings Ltd is planning to list its popular messaging app Weixin, or WeChat, as a spinoff company in Singapore, the official China Daily reported on Tuesday, citing an unnamed source.

* Blackstone Group has agreed to buy control of 80 apartment complexes from General Electric, valuing the properties at about $2.7 billion, a person briefed on the matter said on Monday, The New York Times reported. ()

