FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 14, 2013 / 4:05 AM / in 4 years

Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Barclays Plc is conducting a strategic review of its retail banking operations in the United Arab Emirates which could lead to a sale of the business, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

* Finnish stainless steelmaker Outokumpu is likely to get only 600-700 million euros ($800-$930 million) in the sale of its high-performance alloy unit VDM, less than initially planned, three people familiar with the deal told Reuters.

* Beverage can maker Rexam has launched the sale of its healthcare packaging business, which could fetch around 650 million pounds ($1 billion), four banking sources told Reuters.

* Russia’s top crude producer Rosneft will sign a broad oil and gas cooperation agreement with Azerbaijan on Tuesday, industry sources said, the first step towards increasing its presence in a country Europe hopes will meet its energy demands.

* Retailer RadioShack is looking to refinance its debt by securing new, lower-cost loans, a process it would like to complete by the end of the year, according to two sources familiar with the matter

* Italy’s M&G Chemicals is looking to raise about $500 million through a public floatation in Hong Kong in October, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing two people with direct knowledge of the deal.

* Foxtons, the private equity-backed British estate agent, will file for an initial public offering as soon as August 27, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the move.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.