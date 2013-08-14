UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Aug 14 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Barclays Plc is conducting a strategic review of its retail banking operations in the United Arab Emirates which could lead to a sale of the business, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

* The Rothermere trust that controls the publisher of the Daily Mail newspaper will make an offer this week for the 11 percent of its voting shares it does not already own, Sky News reported.

* Finnish stainless steelmaker Outokumpu is likely to get only 600-700 million euros ($800-$930 million) in the sale of its high-performance alloy unit VDM, less than initially planned, three people familiar with the deal told Reuters.

* Beverage can maker Rexam has launched the sale of its healthcare packaging business, which could fetch around 650 million pounds ($1 billion), four banking sources told Reuters.

* Russian President Vladimir Putin failed to clinch a concrete energy deal on a rare trip to Azerbaijan on Tuesday, dashing Moscow’s hopes to challenge the dominance of Western energy majors in the former Soviet republic.

* Retailer RadioShack is looking to refinance its debt by securing new, lower-cost loans, a process it would like to complete by the end of the year, according to two sources familiar with the matter

* Italy’s M&G Chemicals is looking to raise about $500 million through a public floatation in Hong Kong in October, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing two people with direct knowledge of the deal.

* Foxtons, the private equity-backed British estate agent, will file for an initial public offering as soon as August 27, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the move.