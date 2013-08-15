FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 15, 2013 / 4:06 AM / in 4 years

Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* Malaysian billionaire Vincent Tan has appointed Maybank Investment Bank and UBS AG to advise on the initial public offering of 7-Eleven Sdn Bhd, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said.

* Colombia’s state oil company Ecopetrol is expected to issue as much as 1.5 trillion pesos ($797 million) of bonds by September in a bid to reduce the impact of any market turmoil that could result from the next U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, sources close to the transaction and analysts said.

* Strategic Value Partners (SVP) is targeting other private equity firms as potential buyers of its German plastic films maker Kloeckner Pentaplast, three sources familiar with the deal said.

* Saudi Telecom’s (STC) Indonesian unit has picked Moelis & Co to advise it on negotiations with lenders as the operator steps up efforts to restructure a $1.2 billion Islamic loan, two sources familiar with the matter said.

* Italy’s M&G Chemicals aims to list a minority stake on the Hong Kong bourse this autumn to raise cash to fuel an overseas expansion, two sources close to the deal said on Wednesday.

* Verizon Communications Inc has decided to put off the acquisition of two small Canadian wireless companies until after a government auction of wireless licenses in January, a Canadian newspaper said, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Mubadala Development Co PJSC, the Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund, is looking for partners to buy some assets in Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista’s mining, energy and logistics conglomerate Grupo EBX, a source with direct knowledge of the situation said.

* Buyout talks over Amgen Inc’s proposed takeover of Onyx Pharmaceuticals Inc are held up over a dispute about access to data from an ongoing drug trial even as the two sides have a general agreement on price, Bloomberg reported three people familiar with the matter as saying. ()

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.