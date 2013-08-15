RPT-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Aug 15 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* Malaysian billionaire Vincent Tan has appointed Maybank Investment Bank and UBS AG to advise on the initial public offering of 7-Eleven Sdn Bhd, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said.

* Colombia’s state oil company Ecopetrol is expected to issue as much as 1.5 trillion pesos ($797 million) of bonds by September in a bid to reduce the impact of any market turmoil that could result from the next U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, sources close to the transaction and analysts said.

* Strategic Value Partners (SVP) is targeting other private equity firms as potential buyers of its German plastic films maker Kloeckner Pentaplast, three sources familiar with the deal said.

* Saudi Telecom’s (STC) Indonesian unit has picked Moelis & Co to advise it on negotiations with lenders as the operator steps up efforts to restructure a $1.2 billion Islamic loan, two sources familiar with the matter said.

* Italy’s M&G Chemicals aims to list a minority stake on the Hong Kong bourse this autumn to raise cash to fuel an overseas expansion, two sources close to the deal said on Wednesday.

* Verizon Communications Inc has decided to put off the acquisition of two small Canadian wireless companies until after a government auction of wireless licenses in January, a Canadian newspaper said, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Mubadala Development Co PJSC, the Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund, is looking for partners to buy some assets in Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista’s mining, energy and logistics conglomerate Grupo EBX, a source with direct knowledge of the situation said.

* Buyout talks over Amgen Inc’s proposed takeover of Onyx Pharmaceuticals Inc are held up over a dispute about access to data from an ongoing drug trial even as the two sides have a general agreement on price, Bloomberg reported three people familiar with the matter as saying. ()