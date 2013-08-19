FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest
August 19, 2013 / 6:01 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

Aug 19 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:

* British banking group Lloyds is set to sell its German insurance business to Frankfurt-listed insurer Hannover Re for 400 million euros as it continues to streamline its business, according to a report on Sunday.

* Japan’s Mitsui & Co and U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group have submitted preliminary bids for Quality Healthcare Medical Services, which is being sold by India’s Fortis Healthcare FOHE.NS and is valued at around $300 million, people familiar with the matter said.

* Australia’s Nine Entertainment, majority-owned by U.S. hedge funds Apollo Global and Oaktree Capital, has appointed UBS, Morgan Stanley and Macquarie Group to manage an initial public offering, the Australian Financial Review said on Sunday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
