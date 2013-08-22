FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest
#Market News
August 22, 2013 / 6:36 AM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 22 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* Two top executives of Millennium Management LLC are preparing to start a $1.4 billion hedge fund in Asia, people familiar with the matter told Reuters, in what would be the region’s largest such fund launch.

* Onyx Pharmaceuticals Inc has given potential buyers, including Amgen Inc, access to trial data on its new cancer drug, removing a key hurdle that was holding up deal talks, according to three people familiar with the matter.

* IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) has hired three banks to advise on the listing of Euronext, whose sale is crucial to its $8.2 billion takeover of NYSE Euronext, three sources familiar with the situation said.

