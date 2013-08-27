Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Aug 27 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* Japan’s ANA Holdings Inc will buy a 49 percent stake in Myanmar carrier Asian Wings Airways as part of a strategy to expand overseas, an industry source familiar with the agreement said.

* Private equity firm MBK Partners has agreed to buy a 90 percent stake in ING’s South Korean insurance unit for 1.63 trillion won ($1.46 billion), a source with direct knowledge of the matter said Monday.

* Brazil’s oil industry watchdog plans to reject OGX Petróleo e Gás Participações SA’s plan to develop the Tubarão Azul offshore oil field, two government sources with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters.

* Abu Dhabi National Energy Co (TAQA) may shelve a $12 billion power project in Turkey amid a deteriorating economic outlook and increasingly difficult financing conditions, Turkish energy industry sources said on Monday.

* Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi is looking to raise at least $500 million by listing a hospitality trust in Singapore next year to help refinance some of the debt that his companies took on to win control of Fraser and Neave (F&N) , people with knowledge of the matter said.

* Malaysia’s largest mobile phone operator by market value Axiata Group Bhd is planning an initial public offering of its telecommunication tower assets estimated to be worth up to $500 million, three people familiar with the deal said.