RPT-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest
August 28, 2013 / 5:55 AM / in 4 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 28 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:

* U.S. government housing finance authorities are pressing JPMorgan Chase & Co for at least $6 billion to settle lawsuits over bonds backed by subprime mortgages, according to a person familiar with the matter.

* Billionaire Roman Abramovich is close to buying one of the biggest top-end office complexes in Moscow for up to $800 million in what would be Russia’s second-largest office deal, three sources told Reuters.

* KKR & Co and TPG Capital are out of the running in the auction for Hutchison Whampoa Ltd’s Hong Kong supermarket chain ParknShop, people close to the matter told Reuters, after their offers failed to meet the company’s expectations.

* BlackBerry Ltd is considering spinning off its messaging service into a separate unit, the Wall Street Journal said on Tuesday, quoting people familiar with the matter.

