RPT-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest
#Market News
August 29, 2013 / 6:11 AM / in 4 years

RPT-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 29 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* South Korea’s Hyundai Heavy Industries is close to winning an order worth about $1.4 billion to build 10 huge container ships for the United Arab Shipping Company (UASC), a source close to the matter said.

* A PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) pension fund is in talks to buy a stake in a German skyscraper, in what could be one of Europe’s biggest property deals this year, a source close to the negotiations told Reuters.

* Citadel LLC, Virtu Financial, Two Sigma and RGM Advisors are among the companies bidding for E*Trade Financial Corp’s market-making unit in a deal expected to be worth $100 million to $200 million, several sources with direct knowledge of the situation said on Wednesday.

* Institutional fixed-income trading platform providers Tradeweb and MarketAxess are among three bidders for BondDesk Group LLC in a deal that is expected to be valued up to $200 million, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters this week.

* Verizon Communications Inc and Vodafone Group Plc have restarted talks over a possible buyout of the British firm’s stake in their U.S. wireless joint venture, the Wall Street Journal said, a deal that is expected to cost Verizon more than $100 billion.

* China Grand Automotive Services Co, the Chinese car dealer backed by TPG Capital, plans to seek at least $500 million in an initial public offering in Hong Kong, Bloomberg reported, citing two people with knowledge of the matter. ()

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
