#Market News
August 30, 2013 / 5:56 AM / in 4 years

RPT-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 30 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* Brazilian steelmaker CSN may call off plans to buy ThyssenKrupp’s money-losing CSA mill in Rio de Janeiro if the German steelmaker does not include a U.S. sister plant in the deal, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

* Swedish refiner Nynas will win unconditional EU antitrust approval for its proposed acquisition of most units of Royal Dutch Shell’s Harburg refinery, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

* AT&T Inc will examine Vodafone Group Plc’s remaining assets after Verizon Communications buys out the British mobile carrier’s stake in Verizon Wireless, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* L‘Oreal will be ready to buy Nestle’s 29.5 percent stake in the French cosmetics giant next year, French daily Les Echos reported, citing L‘Oreal Chief Executive Jean-Paul Agon.

* Private equity firm Blackstone Group LP’s real estate unit is set to take over Netherlands-based real estate company Multi Corp following the completion of its restructuring, Bloomberg reported, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

* Microsoft Corp is in talks with social networking company Foursquare about a possible investment, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

