Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest
#Market News
September 2, 2013 / 4:11 AM / in 4 years

Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 2 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:

* Verizon Communications and Vodafone plan to announce a $130 billion deal on Monday that will give the U.S. telecom giant complete control of Verizon Wireless, subject to final board approval, people familiar with the matter said.

* Some U.S. public pension funds are pressuring TPG Capital LP and Apollo Global Management LLC to share more of the fees they withdraw from loss-making casino operator Caesars Entertainment Corp, in a rare display of activism against private equity firms.

