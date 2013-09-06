FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 6, 2013 / 4:11 AM / in 4 years

Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 6 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris and U.S. telecoms giant AT&T have contacted the core investors who want to sell their shares in Telecom Italia, a source close to the situation said.

* Spain’s La Caixa financial group is finalising the sale of a majority stake in its Servihabitat property firm to U.S. private investment company TPG for 185 million euros ($244 million), a source close to the deal said on Thursday.

* Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC and U.S. private equity group Blackstone are each set to buy 30 percent stakes in Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s British pensions insurance operation, Rothesay Life, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.