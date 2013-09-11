FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest
September 11, 2013 / 4:06 AM / in 4 years

Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 11 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:

* SZITIC Commercial Property Co Ltd, which sold a stake in two of its malls to U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group LP in May, plans an up to $1 billion Hong Kong IPO as soon as the fourth quarter of 2013, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

* An 8.3 billion pound ($13 billion) project to build a refinery and petrochemical plant in eastern China involving Royal Dutch Shell has been shelved after losing political support, the Telegraph newspaper reported, citing sources.

* Glencore Xstrata said on Tuesday Chinese suitors might be allowed to compete against each other in the race for the $5.9 billion Las Bambas copper mine in Peru, given strong interest ahead of a first bid deadline next week.

