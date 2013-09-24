FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest
September 24, 2013 / 4:02 AM / 4 years ago

Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 24 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* Spanish telecoms company Telefonica has agreed to hike its stake in rival Telecom Italia, a source close to the deal said, ending months of speculation on the future of the debt-laden Italian group and opening the way to asset sales.

* Private equity firm TA Associates is considering selling its minority stake in First Eagle Investment Management, the manager of the First Eagle Mutual Funds, according to three sources familiar with the situation.

* Private equity firms Thoma Bravo, Blackstone Group in partnership with Advent International and Corsair in partnership with Flexpoint Ford LLC have submitted bids for Munder Capital Management in a deal that could be valued at up to $400 million, a number of sources told Reuters this week.

* Oaktree Capital Group is leading an effort to put up for sale roughly 500 fully-leased homes, an indication some early investors are looking to cash-out on the recovery in U.S. housing prices, according to sources familiar with the market.

* German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp may give up trying to sell its Brazil plant, part of its loss-making Steel Americas business, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

