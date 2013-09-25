FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest
#Market News
September 25, 2013

Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:

* Brazilian bank Itau Unibanco’s $300 million deal to buy a stake in Chilean retailer Cencosud’s credit card business will likely close in about 30 days, a source with knowledge of the deal told Reuters after the company had said talks were being extended.

* Social media network Twitter is leaning toward picking the New York Stock Exchange over Nasdaq for its highly anticipated initial public offering, a person familiar with the matter said.

* JPMorgan Chase & Co, facing several investigations into its mortgage practices, is seeking a global settlement with U.S. government authorities in multiple jurisdictions, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

* The world’s largest property investor, Blackstone, has agreed to buy out a 3.6-million-sqft IT SEZ in Gurgaon, India partly owned by Unitech, for 2,600 crore. Person familiar with the deal told Economic Times. ()

* Clovis Oncology, a developer of cancer drugs that had been looking for a potential buyer, is finding no takers, according to a report by Bloomberg, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.

