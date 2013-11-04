FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest
November 4, 2013 / 4:10 AM / 4 years ago

Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Madame Tussauds owner Merlin Entertainments is to close its London share sale early due to strong demand, a person familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

* U.S. antitrust authorities want American Airlines and US Airways Group Inc to agree to a broad package of divestitures at key U.S. airports in order to win approval of a merger that would create the world’s largest air carrier, a source familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

* Tri Pointe Homes Inc is near a deal to buy Weyerhaeuser Co’s homebuilding division for about $2.7 billion, which would make it one of the 20 largest homebuilders in the United States, two people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

* Anadarko Petroleum Corp is considering the sale of its holdings in oil and gas projects in China in a deal that could be valued at about $1 billion, sources familiar with the matter said, as it eyes ploughing money back into the U.S. market.

* Swiss drugmaker Roche is poised to get back into antibiotics by taking over a candidate drug being developed by privately-owned Polyphor, the NZZ am Sonntag paper said on Sunday, without citing a source for the information.

* One bidder remains as a possible buyer for Murphy Oil’s 130,000 barrels-per-day Milford Haven refinery in Wales but the process is close to collapse, a source familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

* British energy supplier Centrica Plc is likely to drop plans to build a 2 billion-pound wind farm because of insufficient government subsidies, the Telegraph reported on Sunday, citing three sources.

* Air France-KLM has set tough conditions, including 5,000 job cuts, for investing more money in loss-making Italian airline Alitalia, financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Sunday.

* Private equity firm Warburg Pincus sold its entire 33.9 percent stake in Australian waste management firm Transpacific Industries Group through UBS, the Australian Financial Review reported on Sunday.

