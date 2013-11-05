FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 5, 2013 / 6:20 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Twitter Inc is set to close the books on its $1.75-billion initial public offering a day earlier than scheduled, on Tuesday at 12:00 p.m. ET (1700 GMT), amid strong demand for shares, two sources with knowledge of the process said.

* China Development Bank will return to the offshore yuan debt market and start selling at least 3 billion yuan ($492 million) in bonds on Wednesday, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said.

* Chrysler Group LLC tapped Bank of America Merrill Lynch to help lead the U.S. automaker’s initial public offering along with JPMorgan Chase & Co, a person familiar with the matter said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.