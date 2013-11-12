Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Nov 12 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) is in talks to sell a shipping loan worth close to $800 million as part of moves to scale down exposure to the seaborne industry, sources familiar with matter said on Monday.

* Western Refining Inc is close to buying a controlling stake in Northern Tier Energy LP for about $775 million to capitalize on rising U.S. oil production, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Danish shipping fuel company, O.W. Bunker, is planning to sell shares in Copenhagen in a flotation that could value the company at up to $895 million, business daily Borsen wrote on Monday.

* Air France-KLM will not participate in a capital increase at battered airline Alitalia on Friday, Le Figaro newspaper reported, echoing a similar report in La Tribune two weeks ago.