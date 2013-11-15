RPT-Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Nov 15 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Private equity investment firm Motion Equity Partners is in talks with HarbourVest Partners to secure capital to finance deals, after failing to raise new funds since the financial crisis, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

* General Motors Co Chief Executive Dan Akerson could step down as early as next year though he has not formally notified the board of his plans and an official search for his successor has not yet begun, according to people close to the matter.

* Indian state-run oil companies have received around $14 billion through the special dollar swap window provided by the central bank since late August, an official familiar with the details said on Thursday. The state-run oil companies will need to pay back those dollars to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) once the swaps mature between February and April of next year.

* Comcast Corp plans to start selling movies for download and streaming through the cable operator’s set-top boxes and its Xfinity TV website, according to people with knowledge of the plan. The effort would offer a new path for Hollywood studios to generate revenue from films after they leave theaters.

* JPMorgan is set to close its energy trading operation in Geneva, which employs a team of around 12 traders, within the next four to five months, sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.