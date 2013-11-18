FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest
#Market News
November 18, 2013 / 6:15 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* National Bank of Greece, the country’s largest lender, is close to clinching a deal to sell a majority stake in its fully-owned real estate arm Pangaia to private equity firm Invel Real Estate, two bankers close to the deal told Reuters on Sunday.

* Asia private equity firm RRJ Capital, founded by former Goldman Sachs dealmaker Richard Ong, is launching an up to $1 billion real estate fund that will mostly target investments in China, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.

* Aberdeen Asset Management is set to buy Scottish Widows Investment Partnership (SWIP) from Britain’s Lloyds Banking Group in a 500 million pound ($804.5 million) deal, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

* Food maker Strauss Group is preparing a public offering of its coffee subsidiary on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014, TheMarker financial newspaper reported on Sunday.

* Apple has bought PrimeSense, an Israeli maker of chips that enable three-dimensional (3D) machine vision, for $345 million, the Calcalist financial newspaper reported on Sunday without citing sources.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
