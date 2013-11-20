Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Nov 20 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s private equity arm is nearing a deal to acquire events services company PSAV Presentation Services for close to $900 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Barclays Plc is exploring options for its index business after equity index provider MSCI Inc approached the British bank recently about buying the unit, according to several people familiar with the situation.

* PharMEDium Services LLC, a venture capital-backed provider of pharmacy compounding services to hospitals, is in discussions to sell itself for close to $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Russian state-run oil company Rosneft is in talks with Morgan Stanley on buying into the Wall Street bank’s oil trading business, an industry publication and two industry sources said on Tuesday.

* Devon Energy Corp is close to a deal to buy privately held GeoSouthern Energy Corp for around $6 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter.

* Japan’s Sharp Corp may get an original equipment manufacturing (OEM) deal to make copy machines under the Hewlett-Packard brand, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

* India has decided to cancel a scandal-tainted helicopter deal with Anglo-Italian firm AgustaWestland, three sources said, drawing a line under a dispute that has embarrassed a government heading into elections due next year.

* Vale SA and Petróleo Brasileiro SA, two of Brazil’s three largest companies, are considering selling bonds in international debt markets before the end of this year or in early 2014, a source with direct knowledge of the companies’ plans said on Tuesday.

* T-Mobile US is looking to buy wireless airwaves from larger rival Verizon Wireless to bolster its mobile network capacity for data services, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

* Private equity firm Roark Capital Group has clinched a deal to acquire Apollo Global Management-based restaurant group CKE Inc, the parent of the Hardees and Carl’s Jr fast food chains. Roark prevailed over rival bidder TriArtisan Capital Partners in the later stage of the process, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Deutsche Telekom AG is close to a deal to sell 70 percent of its online classified advertising business Scout24 to private equity firm Hellman & Friedman LLC, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing three people familiar with the matter.

* Kishore Biyani-owned Future Group, India’s largest listed retailer by revenues, is negotiating with Actis Capital to buy Nilgiris, a Bangalore-based supermarket chain in which it holds a majority stake, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told the Economic Times. ()