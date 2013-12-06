FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 6, 2013 / 6:15 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 6 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Tycoon Eike Batista’s OSX Brasil SA and holders of the ailing shipbuilder’s $500 million in bonds are in talks to delay an interest payment due on Dec. 20, three sources with direct knowledge of the situation said.

* Tomkins Plc, a private equity-owned manufacturer of auto parts and building products, has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs Group and Morgan Stanley to lead an initial public offering that could value the company at as much as $7 billion, people familiar with the matter said.

* Wencor Group, a private equity-owned manufacturer of commercial aircraft parts, is exploring a sale that could fetch around $600 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Private equity firm Thoma Bravo LLC is exploring a sale of two of its portfolio companies, Hyland Software Inc and LANDesk Software Inc, which could collectively be worth more than $2 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Aion Capital Partners and Apollo Global Management are together investing 9.6 billion Indian rupees ($155.39 million)in Avantha Holdings Limited - the holding company of the $4 billion diversified Avantha Group, headed by Gautam Thapar. The funds will be used by Avantha Group to repay its consortium of lenders and release the promoter’s pledged shares multiple sources involved in the discussion told the Economic Times.()

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.