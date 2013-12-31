FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
December 31, 2013 / 7:45 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

Dec 31 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* More than 2,000 people have signed up for a voluntary redundancy scheme at Greece’s biggest lender, National Bank (NBG), aimed at shedding about 15 percent of its workforce to cut costs, an NBG official told Reuters on Monday.

* Packaged food company Mondelez International Inc has agreed to sell a controlling interest in its SnackWell’s cookie and cracker business to private equity firm Brynwood Partners, the Wall Street Journal reported.

* The Bank of Italy and bourse watchdog Consob are working in close co-ordination to monitor the situation at troubled lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, a source close to the situation said on Monday.

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
