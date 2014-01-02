Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Jan 2 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* The owner of Britain’s free-to-air Channel 5 is exploring a possible sale of the TV broadcaster, the Financial Times reported, citing two people familiar with the situation.

* Jeffrey Gundlach’s DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund had outflows of $2.08 billion in December, marking the seventh straight month of investor withdrawals from the fund, data from Morningstar showed on Wednesday.

For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on