RPT-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

* Rottapharm Madaus aims to float a 40 percent stake in an initial public offering that values the Italian pharmaceutical group at up to 2.2 billion euros ($3 billion), a source close to the matter said.

* Merck & Co Inc is considering selling a big portfolio of mature drugs that could fetch more than $15 billion, according to people familiar with the matter, as the U.S. drugmaker continues to streamline businesses to focus on high-growth areas.

* Private equity firm Golden Gate Capital is in advanced talks to acquire Phillips-Medisize Corp, a provider of medical device manufacturing services, from buyout firm Kohlberg & Co LLC for close to $800 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

* AT&T Inc has approached DirecTV about a possible acquisition of the satellite TV company, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the situation.

* Sprint Corp S.N is planning to move ahead on a bid for smaller rival T-Mobile US Inc after meeting banks in April, Bloomberg reported, quoting people with knowledge of the situation.

* The Coca-Cola Co is likely to revise its controversial equity compensation plan for executives before it goes into effect in 2015, following pressure from Warren Buffett, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Alibaba Holdings Inc IPO-ALIB.N is in talks with major shareholders to reclaim a stake in fast-growing online-payments affiliate Alipay, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

