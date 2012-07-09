FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
July 9, 2012 / 3:56 AM / 5 years ago

Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 9 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:

*London-based Vedanta Resources is keen on buying a minority stake in an oil refinery planned in India’s western state of Rajasthan, the Hindustan Times reported on Sunday citing a government statement.

*Permira is planning a 500 million euro ($615.35 million) refinancing of Birds Eye Iglo, the frozen foods business, which will see the bulk of the proceeds returned to investors, the Financial Times reported on Monday. [ID: nL6E8I900G]

(Compiled by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

karen.rebelo@thomsonreuters.com; within UK +44 20 7542 1810; outside UK +91 80 4135 6102; Reuters Messaging: karen.rebelo.reuters.com@reuters.net))

