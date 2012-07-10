FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest
#Market News
July 10, 2012 / 4:11 AM / in 5 years

Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* French luxury group Hermes International SCA could strengthen its defence against a hostile takeover, as the family holding company, which already owns 52 percent of the company, could increase its stake, a member of the Hermes family was quoted as saying.

* ONGC Videsh Ltd, the overseas arm of Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd, is planning an initial public offering to raise over 50 billion rupees($894.77 million) in the current fiscal to fund acquisition of foreign oil assets, company sources and bankers told India’s The Economic Times.

* Norway’s Telenor ASA has asked Citi Global Markets India Pvt Ltd to find it a new Indian partner to replace Unitech Ltd, which is strongly resisting the move, reported the Mint.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
