July 13, 2012 / 4:06 AM / 5 years ago

Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* Lloyds Banking Group is close to selling over 600 branches to the Co-operative Group at a steep discount to the previously mooted 1.5 billion-pound price tag, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

* Nomura is working on a potential sale or refinancing for ING’s Japanese business as the final round of bidding for the Dutch group’s Asian insurance operations approaches, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the situation.

