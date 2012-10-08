FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 8, 2012 / 4:10 AM / in 5 years

Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 8 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:

* Etihad Airways, Abu Dhabi’s flag carrier, will announce a code share agreement with Air France-KLM on Monday, the Financial Times reported.

* French luxury group PPR is preparing to sell its book and CD retailer Fnac and online fashion store La Redoute, Le Journal du Dimanche wrote on Sunday, as part of a strategy to concentrate on luxury and sports brands.

* Part state-owned Lloyds Banking Group is embroiled in a dispute with Britain’s financial watchdog over its plans to return cash to shareholders, the Sunday Times reported.

* Novartis is keen to maintain its dividend and is looking to boost growth via mid-sized acquisitions, though big deals are unlikely, the Swiss drugmaker’s chief executive said in a newspaper interview on Sunday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.