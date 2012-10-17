FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
October 17, 2012 / 4:10 AM / 5 years ago

Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Wednesday: 
    
    * Oil giant BP Plc has set a deadline of Thursday for
all bids for its stake in TNK-BP Holding OAO, in a
move expected to elicit offers both from its oligarch partners,
AAR, and from Kremlin-controlled NK Rosneft' OAO, the
Telegraph reported.* Indonesia's market regulator is investigating the use of
funds raised in an initial public offering of one of
London-listed Bumi Plc's key assets, Bumi Resources
Minerals, the Financial Times reported.* The French government may oppose a sale of SFR, telecoms
minister Fleur Pellerin said in an interview with Le Figaro,
following reports that cable company Numericable was preparing
to acquire the mobile operator from Vivendi SA.
 
    
    * Cable & Wireless Communications Plc is in advanced
talks to sell its controlling stake in Macau's largest telecoms
group for as much as $650 million to Citic Telecom
International, part of the Chinese state-controlled
conglomerate, the Financial Times reported.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
