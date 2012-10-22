Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

Oct 22 (Reuters) - The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:

* UBS is to cut 3,000-5,000 jobs as part of cost-saving measures to offset falling profit, while rival Swiss bank Credit Suisse may announce 1,000-2,000 cuts, Der Sonntag newspaper reported.

* The board of BP gave “strong support” to a deal that would sell its stake in TNK-BP to Russian state oil company Rosneft in a transaction worth $27 billion, The Financial Times reported on its website on Sunday, citing a source familiar with the matter.